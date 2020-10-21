Sweet Pepper and Cheddar Clafoutis

Yield: 6 servings
¾ cup whole milk
½ cup creme fraiche
4 large eggs
2 ½ tablespoons all-purpose flour
¼ cup chopped fresh basil leaves
¾ teaspoon fine sea salt, divided, plus more as needed
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 cup coarsely grated sharp white cheddar cheese, divided
2 ounces sliced ham, chopped
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
3 sweet bell peppers, preferably red, yellow and orange, seeded and sliced into ¼-inch-wide strips
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Fresh lemon juice, for serving
Crushed red pepper flakes, for serving
1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together milk, creme fraiche, eggs, flour, basil, ½ teaspoon salt and pepper.
3. Stir in ¾ cup of the cheddar and the ham.
4. In a 9-inch ovenproof skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Stir in peppers and cook until they are softened and golden at the edges, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in garlic and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
5. Scrape the egg mixture into the skillet and top it with the remaining ¼ cup cheddar and Parmesan. (For a more elegant presentation, scrape the vegetables into a gratin or casserole dish and add the egg mixture and cheese to that.)
6. Bake until the eggs are set, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool slightly, then top with lemon juice and red pepper flakes.
From “Dinner in French: My Recipes By Way of France” by Melissa Clark
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!