Sweet Potato Bread

Yield: 1 (9-by-5-inch loaf)
1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin or apple pie spice
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup packed dark brown sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
½ cup grape seed or other neutral oil
¾ cup mashed or puréed sweet potato
½ cup plain whole-milk yogurt
1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray, line the bottom with parchment paper and spray the parchment.
2. Whisk the flour, spice, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk both sugars, the egg and oil in a large bowl until smooth. Add the sweet potato and yogurt and whisk just until incorporated. Add the dry ingredients and fold until no traces of flour remain. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top.
3. Bake until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes.
4. Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack, then turn out and discard the parchment.
Per serving: 284 calories; 13g fat; 10g saturated fat; 22mg cholesterol; 3g protein; 39g carbohydrate; 24g sugar; 1g fiber; 293mg sodium; 38mg calcium
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!