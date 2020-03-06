At Sweetology Cake Decorating Camp campers learn the basics of cake decorating while creating delicious, edible art projects. Weekly, half-day sessions for grades 1-8.
1232 Town & Country Crossing, Town and Country; sweetology.com; 636-220-3620
Summer Cake Decorating Mini Camp, Furry Friends Week • A sweet three-day cake decorating camp at Sweetology for kids entering grades 5th-8th. June 8-10. Ages 7-14, $110.
Summer Cake Decorating Camp, As Seen on TV • A sweet five-day cake decorating camp at Sweetology for kids entering grades 1st-4th. July 13-17. Ages 7-14, $185.
Swift Nature Camp
Swift Nature Camp is a Wisconsin children’s summer camp for boys and girls ages 6-17. They have fun with traditional camp activities while increasing a child’s appreciation for nature.
W7471 Ernie Swift Road Minong, Wisconsin; swiftnaturecamp.com; 630-654-8036
Discovery Camp — two weeks • Boys and girls camp, first-timers only. June 14-26. Ages 6-12, $1,200.
Explorer 1 Camp — three weeks • Boys and girls camp. June 28-July 17. Ages 7-15, $1,800.
Sylvan Learning Center Ballwin
Camps to give your child extra help in a particular subject, added challenges to encourage growth or focused tutoring to conquer an upcoming test or prepare for college.
14248 Manchester Road, Ballwin; cities.sylvanlearning.com; 636-394-3104
Solve This! Math Problem Solving • Students become confident, analytical thinkers and problem-solvers. Explore many options to solve math problems and word problems. June 1-4. Ages 9-11, $99.
Fit 4 Algebra • Prepare for algebra using a mix of activities to ensure math muscles are strong and fit. June 15-18. Ages 12-14, $99.
Read Ahead: Early Reading • A fun approach or your child to build early reading skills. Recognize and write capital letters, build listening strategies, increase book awareness. July 27-30. Ages 4-6, $99.
Sylvan Learning of St. Peters
Educational summer programs for students pre-k through college including reading, writing, math, study skills, test prep and STEM.
4505 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters; locations.sylvanlearning.com; 636-441-1212
Robotics Camp Session 1 • Learn STEM concepts in a fun, interactive and engaging way. June 1-4. Ages 7-11, $99
Brain Games Week 2 • Mind benders, brain-boosters, puzzles, oh my! This fun and engaging camp encourages critical thinking and problem solving. June 22-25. Ages 9-14, $99.
Sylvan of Lake Saint Louis
Camps for children in 3rd through 8th grades seeking fun, hands-on robotics, engineering and coding. Workshops available for 7th through 12th grades on ACT prep, advanced reading skills, study skills and algebra.
141 Civic Center Dr, Lake Saint Louis; locations.sylvanlearning.com; 636-887-0885
ACT Crash Course • Quick study before the test. June 9-12. Ages 14-18, $300.
Writing Workshop • Writing camp for grades 5-8. June 16-19. Ages 10-13, $300.
Task-Team Activities for Special Kids
Team Activities for Special Kids (TASK) is a nonprofit year-round instructional sports program that provides athletic and social opportunities to kids with special needs. Each athlete receives a team T-shirt and trophy upon completion of the sport.
980 Horan Drive, Fenton; tasksports.org; 636-343-8275
TASK Program II • Summer adventure. June 22-26. Ages 5-16, $150.
TASK CBC Camp • Fun day camp hosted by CBC High School. July 13-17. Ages 5 and up, $150.
Tbeats Media Summer Sound Camp
TBeats Summer Sound Camp is just the place to open your child’s ears and musical mind in fun and creative ways. Working in a professional music studio, kids learn everything about creating a song, from production to instrument selection, sound booth to completed track.
1204 Washington Avenue, Suite 409; tbeatsstudio.com/summercamp; 314-754-5619
Tbeats Media Summer Sound Camp 2020 • June 1-11. Ages 14-17, $500.
TEACH-Her
Teaching youth positive habits of success one business at a time.
2710 North Highway 67, Florissant; teachher.info; 314-699-4388
TEACH-Her Beauty Project • A unique approach to inspire young adults to become highly qualified and licensed practitioners in the hair and beauty industry. June 15-July 27. Ages 15-18, $560.
TEACH-Her • Innovative entrepreneurial based STEAM program for middle and high school girls. June 16-July 28. Ages 12-17, $560.
The Green Center
Spend the summer at one of the Green Center’s Nature Explorer Camps. Each camp will have students explore the prairie, forest, wetland, greenhouse and discovery garden outdoor classrooms.
8025 Blackberry Avenue, University City; thegreencenter.org/camps; 314-725-8314, ext. 105
Nature Play Camp • This five-day camp will reconnect children to nature and offer them experiences to explore, discover and interact with the natural environment. Students will use their senses in the outdoors, learn about different habitats, identify plants and animals, create art projects and participate in a scavenger hunt. June 1-5. Ages 5-7, $135.
Nature Photography Camp • Learn how to take nature photographs in beautiful outdoor spaces in this five-day camp. Students will learn the basics of using a digital camera, develop their photography skills by taking pictures in the natural settings of our outdoor spaces and participate in a variety of photography projects using their own photos. Cameras will be provided for students to use. June 8-12. Ages 8-13, $135.
The Little Gym of St. Charles County
The Little Gym of St. Charles offers progressively structured classes and a positive learning environment to create opportunities for your child to try new things and build self-confidence.
7347 Mexico Road, St. Peters; thelittlegym.com/stcharlesmo; 636-970-1220
The Search for Rainbow Castle! • Float away on the Giant Lilly Pad, climb across the Twisted Tree Bridge and spend the night in the Pine Cove Cave. The Super Kids will work together through fun, physical cooperative and imaginative challenges to find the colors & castles of our world. June 8-12. Ages 3-11, $105.