Realized her lifelong Catholic faith and joined her Heavenly Father and beloved husband (David) on Saturday February 18, 2023. Devoted mother of David (Anne) Switzer, Craig (Karen) Switzer, Johnny (Robin) Switzer, Laurie (John) Jaboor; proud grandmother of Tim, Jacob, Courtney, Madeleine, Jason, Aidan, Sam; great-grandmother of Hailee, Sutton and Addison. Services: Memorial Service at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church; Monday February 27, 2023. A visitation will be held at the church at 9:30 a.m.; Mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Heart Association