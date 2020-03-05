Table talk

GH: It’s time for another haphazardly edited mishmash of B-roll! Haley and Clark have arrived at Olive + Oak in Webster Groves, which we see, along with some random cuts back and forth to scenes of Maryland Plaza in the Central West End. The TV version of St. Louis is so walkable!

BO: They’re definitely more than 5 miles from home here.

GH: “Gussie brought up a lot of good points, but I want to give Clark the chance to prove him wrong,” Haley tells the camera, setting the stage for this outing.

At dinner, Haley tells Clark she’s been thinking about moving back to LA so she can go to more auditions. Would he be willing to spend time there? He gives a noncommittal response, mentioning his work schedule.

She wants to know that she can go do her thing in LA, and that he will make an effort to visit her, since she’s given up a lot to return to St. Louis for him. He makes a noncommittal joke about the weather and hunting season.

Would Clark ever leave St. Louis? This is where his work is, and he has “multiple obligations,” he says.

It seems the family interrogation has gotten into Haley’s head.

BO: Haley — in an interview — says she doesn’t want to end up divorced, which is skipping several steps on the relationship ladder.

Back at the dinner table, she looks pensive as Clark eats all her food. I want to grab these two by the shoulders and tell them to just say what they’re thinking, instead of poking at their food and looking into the distance.