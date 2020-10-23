 Skip to main content
Table with grab-n-go bags
Table with grab-n-go bags

Flashlight Favors

Individually wrapped treat bags or even favors left out, such as these flashlights, make for a fun Halloween treat. 

Stephanie Engler-Moreland, of Fenton, said she was looking forward to taking their 2-year-old son around their kid-friendly neighborhood. But her husband is in a high-risk group, so they are going to keep a safe distance.

Safe Halloween

Michael Moreland, 2, plans to dress up as a mailman for Halloween.

 

 

She's making 60 to 75 individual candy bags and putting them out on a table at the end of their driveway. She's also putting out hand sanitizer. They plan to sit 10 feet away by their fire pit, so they can still wave and still enjoy the parade of children in costumes.Her son is going to dress up like a mailman, and his costume was ordered from the United States Postal Service.

"I'm hoping other people will put candy out on tables, as well, because we will not take him to a front door," she said.

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

