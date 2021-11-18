Tackling the diaper need

Their largest program is their early childhood program, which works as a preventative step and begins uplifting children from an early age.

“We have multiple ways we service families,” Whitworth said. “We are providing service through federal grants, and we provide early childhood care from prenatal moms through kindergarten eligibility. We do that in a variety of ways, one of which is center-based services where children actually come to us during the day, five days a week and they get care while their parents are either working or in school.”

Their educators are focused on helping children reach their developmental milestones and educational goals. They help children in their learning centers reach these goals by providing a healthy environment.

Most childhood care centers require parents to provide their own diapers and formula along with the cost of the program, but Youth in Need alleviates these costs for families.

The grant money given to Youth in Need will be used to subsidize the out-of-pocket expense of the diapers they provide in their early childhood care centers, which in turn alleviates that financial burden on the family they support.

“Diapers are things that most people can take for granted,” Whitworth said. “The families that we work with are at or below the poverty level. For our program, being able to provide those things without cost to the family is vital.”