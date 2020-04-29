You are the owner of this article.
Talkin' Baseball in St. Lou
Talkin' Baseball in St. Lou

This classic was originally released the year before during the 1981 Major League Baseball Strike. Written and performed by Terry Cashman, it talks about the history of baseball from the 1950s to the early 80s, and directly references a couple dozen players.  The song has several different versions to pay homage to several teams and franchises. The St. Louis version includes: “I'm Talkin' Baseball...Hendrick, Keith Hernandez...Cardinal baseball...Oberkfell and Sanchez.”

Sports