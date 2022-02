When 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 • Where Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, University of Missouri-St. Louis, 8001 Natural Bridge Road • How much $40-$65; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info metrotix.com

Dance St. Louis presents Tango Argentina, an ensemble from Argentina that includes eight dancers and a quartet of musicians. The program will explore tango through a blend of choreography and improvised elements. By Calvin Wilson