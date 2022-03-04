Tank and the Bangas, Cory Henry

Tank and the Bangas return for a show in support of the band’s new album, “Red Balloon,” coming May 13. The album is said to push the band to a new level, shedding light on unique observations and the ills of America while also celebrating Black life. Guests on the album include Questlove, Masego, Wayne Brady, Jacob Collier, Lalah Hathaway, Trombone Shorty and Alex Isley. “Red Balloon” follows the band’s “Green Balloon.” By Kevin C. Johnson