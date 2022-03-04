 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tank and the Bangas, Cory Henry

  • 0

When 7:30 p.m. March 9 • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$30; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Tank and the Bangas return for a show in support of the band’s new album, “Red Balloon,” coming May 13. The album is said to push the band to a new level, shedding light on unique observations and the ills of America while also celebrating Black life. Guests on the album include Questlove, Masego, Wayne Brady, Jacob Collier, Lalah Hathaway, Trombone Shorty and Alex Isley. “Red Balloon” follows the band’s “Green Balloon.” By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News