When 6-9 p.m. Thursday • Where St. Louis ArtWorks, 5959 Delmar Boulevard • How much $60; packages available • More info earthday-365.org
Sample food and drinks from 25 restaurants in the Green Dining Alliance, a certification program that helps businesses lessen their environmental impact, at Taste of Green. The theme is “Throwback Thursday 1989,” honoring the year of the first Earth Day Festival in St. Louis. Guests are encouraged to wear totally ’80s outfits and hairstyles. The event is a fundraiser for earthday365, a nonprofit that works for a greener St. Louis. By Valerie Schremp Hahn