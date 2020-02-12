Taste of Soulard
Teresa Devine and her husband, Tom, of Richmond Heights share a kiss after sharing Crab Beignets from Mollys in Soulard at the Taste of St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013 in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

When 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday • Where Participating Soulard establishments • How much $25 • More info stlmardigras.org

Dine and drink at more than 25 restaurants and bars in the historic Soulard neighborhood, heating up your palate with Cajun flavors to celebrate the Mardi Gras season. Each ticket includes one drink voucher (Southern Comfort hurricane or Fireball hard cider, anyone?) and six vouchers for food (Cajun shrimp tacos, crawfish etouffee, Cajun mac and cheese and more). On Saturday, catch a ride on a shuttle operated by the “world famous” Soulard Trolley Tramps. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

