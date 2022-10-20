Taylor: Toxic amnesia is a curable St. Louis condition

Ashley Bernaugh, head of the Jana elementary Parent Teachers Association, did the right thing. She publicly released test results showing that Jana Elementary School’s playground and building were contaminated with radiation.

Bernaugh had asked the U.S. Energy Department to test inside the school, given its proximity to Coldwater Creek, which is contaminated with waste from the production of nuclear weapons. The Energy Department had tested around the school starting in 2018 through 2021. During a public meeting with Energy Department officials this January, Bernaugh requested results of any testing around the school. The department responded that she would have to file a Freedom of Information Act request. The department estimated a price of $800.

When results from a private, independent company showed radioactive contamination not only on the school’s playground but inside the elementary school and its ventilation system, Bernaugh went public with the information.

Problematic testing and lack of data transparency is common at Missouri hazardous waste sites. In the 1980s, citizen’s group activist Roger Pryor noted how the Army Corps of Engineers refused to test at many locations of concern. During the Times Beach remediation, concerned citizens repeatedly asked for more extensive testing, which was rebuffed by the Environmental Protection Agency. Two weeks after the cleanup was declared complete by the agency, another dioxin-contaminated site was found, just as the citizen’s organization I founded, the Times Beach Action Group, had predicted.

Health studies at Missouri toxic sites are rare. The Manhattan Project waste has been lingering in the West Lake Landfill and numerous locations, including Coldwater Creek, for decades, but it was not until 2019 that the Agency for Toxic Substance and Disease Registry reported that those living near Coldwater Creek have exposure to such elements as radioactive thorium and increased risk of cancer.

Missouri residents are often shocked when they find out they are living around environmental hazards. Bernaugh moved to St. Louis in 2008 and was unaware of the toxic mess along Coldwater Creek. “It’s outrageous. It’s completely, you know, unethical that something like that would be allowed to exist in such close proximity to people’s homes, neighborhoods, parks, schools,” she said.

It’s that type of moral outrage that inspires some individuals to seek the truth. The truth can be daunting at times. “It seems like we are living in a sacrifice zone,” Dawn Chapman of Just Moms STL, said. Chapman has been fighting for transparency and action regarding an underground fire at West Lake Landfill.

St. Louis is sometimes called a big small town, but the region is host to many toxic disasters.

Those tragedies include Times Beach, Weldon Springs, Carter Carburetor, Wagner Electric, Herculaneum, West Lake Landfill, and more. There are 75,000 people within a four-mile radius of Westlake Landfill. Reminiscent of the Cold War, the residents of Bridgeton, where the landfill is located have been instructed how to shelter in place if necessary. Instructions include how to use plastic sheeting to seal windows. Will we be shocked if there is a regional radiation disaster?

In Missouri, the EPA and Energy Department have a history of inertia, obfuscation and mounting the barest of responses. And when a remediation is deemed complete, monuments and interpretation centers are often sanitized and become crass public relation instruments. The Route 66 park, located in the former town of Times Beach, has a museum that barely recognizes the environmental disaster. The new interpretive center at Weldon Spring initially removed a display dedicated to the workers who had to fight to be compensated for their exposure to radiation during their work at the government facility during World War II.

The reluctance of federal agencies to transparently and aggressively address environmental hazards and a lack of public recognition of the human cost of these environmental disasters contributes to a collective case of toxic amnesia in Missouri.

We must be honest with ourselves, hold agencies and officials accountable, remember our region’s toxic history, have clear toxic-waste signage and frank public information. Or we will continue to unnecessarily expose residents to hazards and be shocked by the next avoidable disaster.

Steve Taylor was founder of the Times Beach Action Group and currently is communications director for Global Justice Ecology Project. He lives in Wildwood.