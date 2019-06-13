Ad exec Ted Kramer (Dustin Hoffman) starts out as the definition of a bad dad — far more concerned with business success than with family affairs. That oversight leads discontented wife Joanna (Meryl Streep) to take off in search of herself. That leaves their son, Billy (Justin Henry), with a single parent who’s unprepared for his new responsibilities and a disaster at making French toast. But to Ted’s credit, he’s a quick study, and he successfully rearranges his priorities. Even his culinary skills improve. “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979), whose story involves a custody battle, was released at a time when gender roles were in a state of transition. As the film ends, it’s too late for Ted to be Joanna’s husband. But he’s grateful to be Billy’s father. By Calvin Wilson
Breaking
Let’s hear it for the dads
Ted Kramer, ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’
Print Ads
Office
314-993-5570
Currently Open