TEMPT FATE WITH TARASENKO?

Question: If Vladimir Tarasenko has a disappointing season or gets injured again, should the Blues consider leaving him unprotected in the expansion draft?
BenFred: That would be a bold play. If Seattle takes him and he recovers, you've surrendered a 30-goal scorer and fan favorite. Not sure the Blues want to make that gamble. Do you want him to be left unprotected because you think he won't be taken, or because you are OK losing him? That's the question that the Blues would have to answer. You only make that call if it's the latter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!