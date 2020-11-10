 Skip to main content
TEMPT FATE WITH TARASENKO?
Day four Blues practice

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) shoots the puck during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Thu, Jul. 16, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Question: If Vladimir Tarasenko has a disappointing season or gets injured again, should the Blues consider leaving him unprotected in the expansion draft?

BenFred: That would be a bold play. If Seattle takes him and he recovers, you've surrendered a 30-goal scorer and fan favorite. Not sure the Blues want to make that gamble. Do you want him to be left unprotected because you think he won't be taken, or because you are OK losing him? That's the question that the Blues would have to answer. You only make that call if it's the latter.

