Hot dogs for the 4th of July - Seventh Amendment

Unusual hot dog toppings include this one topped with frito pie, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Tenth Amendment

Rights not given to the federal government or prohibited to the states are given to the states or the people

Top hot dog in bun with 1 teaspoon mustard, ½ slice American cheese, 3 tablespoons chili and 5 to 6 Fritos corn chips.