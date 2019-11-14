When 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 24 • Where Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Boulevard • How much $10-$41 • More info jazzstl.org
Jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard’s career took a turn toward St. Louis this year. He composed the music for “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” at Opera Theatre of St. Louis and has scored a long list of Hollywood movies, including “Harriet,” written and directed by Kasi Lemmons of St. Louis. He performs at Jazz St. Louis with his E-Collective. By Kevin C. Johnson