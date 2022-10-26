test TITLE

Article BODY TEXT
The gunman was identified as Orlando Harris, 19, a recent graduate of the school. One survivor heard him say he was 'tired of everybody' in the school and that his gun jammed at one point.
The gunman who killed a student and teacher at a south St. Louis school Monday had about 600 rounds of ammunition and left behind handwritten notes about being a loner with no social life.
Jean Kuczka, 61, who taught at St. Louis' Central Visual & Performing Arts High School since 2008, was killed Monday morning at the shooting.
St. Louis' downtown Major League Soccer stadium will no longer be named after Clayton-based health insurance giant Centene, the team said Tuesday.
Meriwether Lewis called it the Grand Tower. Thousands of folks are flocking to it because it is accessible due to low water in the Mississippi River.
Takisha Duncan was one of dozens of parents looking for their children who had fled the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School campus at Kingshighway and Arsenal Street.
Predictions for the top five sites where ESPN "College GameDay" could go Saturday, Oct. 29 for college football Week 9.
Free agent would bring some pop to the position
St. Louis' new soccer stadium is still not operating on full power nearly two months after a broken electrical pipe and a rainstorm postponed the inaugural game at Centene Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol looks back on the postseason series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies and his pitching decisions.
