Thanks for Cher-ing

BO: Back at the mansion, Christi is styling Maddie’s hair in the downstairs salon where Jake introduced everyone to the horror that is a shoey.

*Shudder*

GH: Grace enters and compliments Maddie’s straight hair. They decide it makes her look like Cher, and they talk about it for what seems like an eternity while we see side-by-side photos of Maddie and Cher — in her younger years.

BO: Maddie is flattered by the comparison. Cher is iconic.

GH: I guess they’re getting their hair styled for Gussie’s birthday party, which is tonight. Christi and Maddie are very excited, but Grace is not. She anticipates a run-in with Louise.

BO: Christi and Billy Sr., in an interview, say that Grace and Gussie are a lot alike — very close and with similar personalities. Back in the salon, Maddie tells Grace she can’t avoid Louise and that the party would be a good time to talk to her.

Grace says that her best friend is “just completely blowing me off for Gussie.” Grace apparently can’t call her friend on the phone to talk about this situation and would rather sulk about it.

GH: Actually, tonight probably is the best time for the girls to confront each other. There will be cameras and microphones present, and this show is in desperate need of some kind of conflict that does not revolve around hatred of Clark or Marissa.

