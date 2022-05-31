That Purple Stuff: A Royal DJ Tribute to Prince

When 8 p.m. June 10 • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $13-$15 • More info ticketmaster.com
St. Louis DJ James Biko‘s last tribute to Prince was a year ago at City Foundry; attendees partied like it was 1999 inside roped-off pods. This weekend the event makes its Delmar Hall debut. Biko will spin not only Prince’s music in celebration of his birthday, but Prince-related acts.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
