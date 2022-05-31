 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
That Purple Stuff: A Royal DJ Tribute to Prince

Music-Prince Tribute Concert

Prince performs Feb. 4, 2007, during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLI in Miami. 

When 8 p.m. June 10 • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $13-$15 • More info ticketmaster.com 

St. Louis DJ James Biko‘s last tribute to Prince was a year ago at City Foundry; attendees partied like it was 1999 inside roped-off pods. This weekend the event makes its Delmar Hall debut. Biko will spin not only Prince’s music in celebration of his birthday, but Prince-related acts.

