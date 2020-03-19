Travel back to a simpler time with Eric and Donna, Kelso and Jackie, Fez and Hyde. “That '70s Show” is a glorious ride in the Vista Cruiser to the days of velour shirts, Farrah-dos and good times sitting in a cloud of smoke in the Forman basement. Smoke of questionable origin. Take comfort in Kitty Forman making cookies in her kitchen, Red Forman telling various teens they are “dumbasses” and the hormone-induced high jinks of kids in the wilds of Wisconsin. Sometimes the nostalgia of someone working in a photo-developing lab or sneaking out to drink beer is just what you need. As a bonus? Look for signs of flirtation between stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who married years after the show ended. Streaming on Netflix. By Amanda St. Amand