'The 12 Days of Christmas'
'The 12 Days of Christmas'

When Noon daily through Dec. 26 • Where facebook.com/stlblackrep; instagram.com/stlblackrepHow much Free • More info theblackrep.org

Each day through Christmas, the St. Louis Black Rep presents an episode of its "The 12 Days of Christmas" series, featuring dance, music and storytelling. The videos are available on Facebook and Instagram. The series ends Dec. 26, the first day of Kwanzaa, with "I Remember Harlem," a rerelease of the company's virtual gala celebrating Black artists such as Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong and Langston Hughes. "I Remember Kwanzaa" will be available through Dec. 31 on Vimeo. By Gabe Hartwig

