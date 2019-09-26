We kick off our new season with Mat Smart's THE AGITATORS this Friday, September 27! Tickets available thru the link in bio. #susanbanthony #agitators #goseeaplay #rebel #theater #stltheater
9 Likes, 1 Comments - Upstream Theater (@upstreamtheaterstl) on Instagram: "We kick off our new season with Mat Smart's THE AGITATORS this Friday, September 27! Tickets..."
When Friday through Oct. 6; performance times vary • Where Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 North Grand Boulevard • How much $25-$35 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Social activists Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony join forces to fight for justice in this drama by Mat Smart. The Upstream Theater production is directed by Lisa Tejero. By Calvin Wilson