The Avett Brothers, June 30

Anyone who has attended an Avett Brothers concert — whether it was at the Fox Theatre, Stifel Theatre or LouFest — knows the rock band provides a rip-roaring time. The group's St. Louis Music Park show should be a night to remember. The Avett Brothers continued their “Gleam” series with the latest installment, “The Third Gleam.” The project, released in 2020, offered some hope in an uncertain time. Before “The Third Gleam,” the Avett Brothers released “Closer Than Together."