• The Avett Brothers, 8 p.m. June 30, St. Louis Music Park, $55-$85, ticketmaster.com
• Santana, Earth Wind and Fire "Miraculous Supernatural Tour," 7 p.m. July 1, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $24-$159, livenation.com
• Walker Hayes, Caitlyn Smith, Ryan Griffin, 6:30 p.m. July 1, Together Credit Union Plaza (Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue), $25, stlballparkvillage.com
• D.L Hughley, 7 and 10 p.m. July 1-2, 7 p.m. July 3, Helium Comedy Club, $40-$50, heliumcomedy.com
• The Acadia Strain, Malevolence, I AM, 156/Silence, 7 p.m. July 2, Pop’s, $18-$22, ticketweb.com
• Man Man, 8 p.m. July 7, Old Rock House, $18-$23, metrotix.com
• Lyle Lovett and His Big Band, Chris Isaak, 8 p.m. July 8, Stifel Theatre, $26-$186, ticketmaster.com
• Madahoochi and Cosmic Rascals, 8 p.m. July 8, Off Broadway, $15, ticketweb.com
• Gypsy: 45th Anniversary of Superjam, 8 p.m. July 8-9, Wildey Theatre, $61.50-$66.50, wildeytheatre.com
• Luenell, 7:30 and 10 p.m. July 8-9, 7 p.m. July 10, Helium Comedy Club, $35-$45, heliumcomedy.com
• Dude Perfect “That’s Happy Tour 2022,” 7 p.m. July 9, Enterprise Center, $29-$199, ticketmaster.com
