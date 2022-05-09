 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Avett Brothers

• The Avett Brothers, 8 p.m. June 30, St. Louis Music Park, $55-$85, ticketmaster.com

 Santana, Earth Wind and Fire "Miraculous Supernatural Tour," 7 p.m. July 1, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $24-$159, livenation.com

 Walker Hayes, Caitlyn Smith, Ryan Griffin, 6:30 p.m. July 1, Together Credit Union Plaza (Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue), $25, stlballparkvillage.com

• D.L Hughley, 7 and 10 p.m. July 1-2, 7 p.m. July 3, Helium Comedy Club, $40-$50, heliumcomedy.com

The Acadia Strain, Malevolence, I AM, 156/Silence, 7 p.m. July 2, Pop’s, $18-$22, ticketweb.com

Man Man, 8 p.m. July 7, Old Rock House, $18-$23, metrotix.com

 Lyle Lovett and His Big Band, Chris Isaak, 8 p.m. July 8, Stifel Theatre, $26-$186, ticketmaster.com

 Madahoochi and Cosmic Rascals, 8 p.m. July 8, Off Broadway, $15, ticketweb.com

Gypsy: 45th Anniversary of Superjam, 8 p.m. July 8-9, Wildey Theatre, $61.50-$66.50, wildeytheatre.com

 Luenell, 7:30 and 10 p.m. July 8-9, 7 p.m. July 10, Helium Comedy Club, $35-$45, heliumcomedy.com 

Dude Perfect “That’s Happy Tour 2022,” 7 p.m. July 9, Enterprise Center, $29-$199, ticketmaster.com

