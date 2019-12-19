The babies still beat him
The babies still beat him

Double jogging stroller

Ben Hudson of St. Louis set a world record at the Go! St. Louis Marathon. Pushing a double stroller in front of him, he ran the half-marathon in 1:16:06, almost two minutes faster than the previous double-stroller half-marathon record.

