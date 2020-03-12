When 7 p.m. Friday • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $40-$175 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Some St. Louis singles hope everything will be coming up roses when "The Bachelor Live On Stage" visits the Fox Theatre to find a match for a hometown guy. The touring version of ABC's dating series will squeeze a full season of drama into one evening that aims to pair 23-year-old Luke Matheny (son of former Cardinals player and manager Mike Matheny) with the perfect woman from the audience. The show will be hosted by Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins. By Gabe Hartwig
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter