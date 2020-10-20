THE BEST OFFENSE IS A GOOD ... OFFENSE

QUESTION: The Cards outfield has great defense, but there's a lot of talk about how they need to improve offensively, and I agree. But can't the same be said for second base, shortstop, third base and catcher? Each spot had an OPS of less than .700 in 2020.
BENFRED: Let's look at those positions' OPS and their National League ranks from start of the 2019 season. That helps us iron out the oddness of the 2020 season without ignoring it entirely.
Catcher: .687 OPS, 11th out of 15 NL teams
Shortstop: .743 OPS, 9th
Second: .781 OPS, 4th
Third: .733 OPS, 12th
Three of these positions are critical to that defense-plus identity.
The catcher is a future Hall of Famer and team leader who helps the Cardinals manage pitchers, set defenses, sell tickets, everything, really.
The shortstop is a 27-year-old who was signed to an early contract, has had ups and downs but has presented reasons better results should be ahead, in addition to improving defensively every season.
The second baseman's offense speaks for itself, though it's rarely viewed in comparison with his position for reasons I don't quite understand; he's also a Gold Glover.
As for third? There's no shortage of discussion about Carpenter, or his contract. An upgrade there would be complicated for contract reasons, but there is an ample amount of evidence that suggests it's needed.
