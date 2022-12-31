Cardinals (4-11) at Falcons (5-10) Arizona QB Colt McCoy, who has been cleared from the concussion protocol, will start against rookie Desmond Ridder and the Falcons. The Falcons will try to end a four-game losing streak. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention. Ridder is making his third start as he continues to audition for the job in 2023 following the benching of veteran Marcus Mariota. The Falcons have leaned on a running game led by rookie Tyler Allgeier. Bears (3-12) at Lions (7-8) The Lions need a win to keep playoff hopes alive. Detroit lost last week at Carolina after surging into the postseason picture by winning six of seven games. Chicago has lost eight straight to match the franchise record shared by the 1978 and 2002 teams. Bears QB Justin Fields is banged up, but the team has no plans to shut him down even though it is relegated to playing for pride. Browns (6-9) at Commanders (7-7-1) The Commanders still have hopes of making the playoffs. They can get in by winning their final two games. Cleveland is trying to play spoiler after being knocked out of contention. Carson Wentz is starting at quarterback for Washington. It's his first start since Oct. 13 after coach Ron Rivera picked Wentz over Taylor Heinicke. The Commanders are winless in their past three games. Broncos (4-11) at Chiefs (12-3) The Chiefs will be trying to keep pace with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC when they face Denver for the second time in three weeks. Kansas City has beaten the Broncos the past 14 times, tied for the fifth longest by any opponent in NFL history. The Broncos will be playing their first game since coach Nathaniel Hackett was fi red following a 51-14 loss to the Rams. Longtime coach Jerry Rosburg has taken over on an interim basis. Jaguars (7-8) at Texans (2-12-1) The Jaguars haven't notched a win over Houston since Dec. 17, 2017 (nine in a row), but they have won three straight overall to stay in the hunt for their first AFC South title since 2017. Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence has been hot during that streak, throwing for a combined 915 yards with seven TDs. This week's game has no bearing on the division race, as it will come down to next week's regular-season finale against the Titans. Dolphins (8-7) at Patriots (7-8) The Dolphins are looking to close in on a playoff berth with a win. A loss and they keep the Patriots alive. They'll probably have to do it without MVP candidate Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater is expected to replace him, as he did earlier in the season. The Dolphins are hoping to win their fifth straight game against the Patriots and sweep them for the second straight season. Jets (7-8) at Seahawks (7-8) Both teams can still make the playoffs with a loss, but will need a lot of help to make that happen, while the winner will go into Week 18 with a legitimate shot at the postseason. Quarterbacks will be in the spotlight with Mike White stepping back in as the starter for New York after missing two games with fractured ribs. Meanwhile, Seattle's Geno Smith will face the team that drafted him for the first time in his career. 49ers (11-4) at Raiders (6-9) The Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in place of the benched Derek Carr. Meanwhile, the 49ers' defense is first in the NFL in three major categories. Both teams are heading in different directions. The 49ers have clinched the NFC West and the Raiders will finish with a losing record after losing last weekend at Pittsburgh. Rams (5-10) at Chargers (9-6) This is the first time the two SoFi Stadium tenants will face off in the regular season in their home stadium. The Chargers clinched a playoff berth with a 20-3 win at the Indianapolis on Monday. The Rams turned in their best performance of the season in routing the Broncos 51-14 on Christmas. Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the Rams' defensive coordinator in 2020 under coach Sean McVay. Vikings (12-3) at Packers (7-8) The NFC North champion Vikings will attempt to complete a regular-season sweep of the Packers. Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns when the Vikings beat the Packers 23-7 in the season opener. The Packers are below .500, but still have a chance to earn a fourth straight playoff appearance. The Packers had won three straight NFC North titles from 2019-21 before the Vikings ended their reign this season. Steelers (7-8) at Ravens (10-5) The Steelers have been solid against the run this season, and with QB Lamar Jackson out the past few weeks, the running game has become even more important to the Ravens. If the Steelers can win the line of scrimmage, Baltimore's offense won't have many good options. Baltimore was able to run the ball effectively against Pittsburgh in the first meeting, a 16-14 victory by the Ravens.