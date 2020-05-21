"The Bodyguard" (1992)

A slipshod movie with a beast of a soundtrack, “The Bodyguard” is what happens when music superstar Rachel Marron and the man assigned to protect her from a mysterious stalker fall in love.
Stars: Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston, Gary Kemp, Bill Cobbs, Ralph Waite
Rating: R
Director: Mick Jackson
Box office: $122,000
Rotten Tomatoes: 33 percent critics; 64 percent audience
Award Recognition: Academy Award nominations for best original song (“Run to You” and “I Have Nothing”); Grammy Award wins for album of the year (soundtrack), record of the year and pop vocal performance/female wins (“I Will Always Love You"), R&B vocal performance/female nomination (“I’m Every Woman")
Random: The movie become a stage production including a terrible U.S. version starring Deborah Cox.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!