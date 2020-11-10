THE BUSINESS OF BASEBALL

Question: Baseball is a business, but why are the Cardinals so reluctant to move on from bad business deals? In business, businesses move on. They find a cheaper alternative. They figure something else out. Does this not correlate to baseball?
BenFred: Your analogy works.
Let's continue with it.
When it comes to the amount of time a business lets an investment play out before pulling the plug, does the business tend to give more time for bigger investments? Probably so, right? The amount of money invested is likely related to the faith the business had in that investment, meaning the business wants to extend the timeline as long as possible before determining that it as a bad investment.
When the business does decide or realize it made a regrettable investment, does it pull the plug entirely, or slowly shift away? Does it eat the loss all at once immediately -- or scale back and see if a different approach with the same investment, or perhaps hire, can find a better way to work?
I'm going to go out on a limb and guess we are talking about Matt Carpenter here.
There was a reason Tommy Edman got got a team-high 204 at-bats this season compared to Matt Carpenter's 140. There was a reason Brad Miller got as man at-bats (142) as Carpenter.
The Cardinals are moving along the timeline you suggested, just not as fast as many would like.
They rarely do move as fast as many would like when it comes to eating a contract, and we're talking about a legacy contract here, not just any contract.
And yes, Carpenter is being handled differently than some other players would be handled.
His extension -- given because the team wanted him to end his career with the Cardinals -- was handled differently than some other players would be handled.
At your business, I bet you have employees who are not performing as well as they were when they first started, but they've been there a long time and built up a lot of good will and a big salary. Sometimes those employees get fired, sure. More often, they are eased out. Carpenter seems to be being eased out -- although if recent history tells us anything he will get a chance to reverse the trend.
