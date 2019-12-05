By Big Potato Games ($19.99)
Who • 3-8 players, ages 14 and up
What • A social deduction game where players try to figure out who "the chameleon" is bluffing through a word game
What we thought • In each round of play, a secret word is selected from a topic card. Everyone gets a code to figure out what the word is, except for the player who gets a chameleon card. When the round starts, every player has to quickly call out a word related to the secret word. The chameleon must bluff through this round. Once everyone has said a word, then players vote on who the chameleon is. The accusation and guessing is the most enjoyable aspect of this game, but the game itself was overly complicated. We also had trouble figuring out the scoring mechanism. (AS)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐