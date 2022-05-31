The Chicks, Patty Griffin

When 7:30 p.m. June 14 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $30-$179 • More info livenation.com
St. Louis is the first to watch the Chicks hatch this summer as the superstar country act launches its new tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. This is the group’s first tour following its 2020 album, “Gaslighter.”
