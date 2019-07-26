Who and where • From left: Michelle Cody, William Michael Cody, Chris Cody and Edward Cody, all from Clayton, in the inner courtyard of Cahir Castle in County Tipperary, Ireland. The castle is one of the largest castles in Ireland, with initial construction starting in the 13th century.
The trip • The Cody Clan took a driving tour through the southern part of Ireland, which included visits to County Kerry, County Tipperary and County Killkenny. Many Irish pubs were inspected as they searched for distant relatives from the Emerald Isle.
Travel tip • "Consider hiring a tour guide if you have a large group. They can provide transport to various sites and help avoid wasting time finding places to eat, where to park and where to stay. Also, they are familiar with driving on the left side of the road."