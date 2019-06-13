Good fathers are hard to find in opera; they tend to be overly concerned with respectability or with their offsprings’ obedience. One could make a good case, though, for the noble Commendatore in Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.” When the notorious libertine Don Giovanni attempts to rape his daughter, Donna Anna, the Commendatore races to intercept him, then challenges and fights him for his daughter’s honor. The father is murdered, but when Giovanni later jokingly invites the Commendatore’s statue to dinner, it accepts and shows up. Don Giovanni is given one last chance to repent — and, when the evildoer refuses, it drags him down to hell. By Sarah Bryan Miller
Let’s hear it for the dads