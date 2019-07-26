"An ongoing project, my 'working' garden comprises about 4,000 feet on a wooded slope in front of my home. To overcome the challenges of poor soil, grazing deer, and the shade of some seventy trees, I began experimenting five years ago with deer resistant, shade and native plants. Hidden within the rocks and paths are some two hundred Hellebores, several varieties of Japanese forest grass, ginseng, Mayflowers, wild ginger, Snake Root, rhododendrons, Iris, Century plants, Lily of the Valley,ferns, Dracunculi, assorted herbs and some thirty types of ground cover.
Within the garden are elements of every garden I've ever created: rocks, the art and gifts of friends, and heritage plants from family members.
It's a young garden and fairly difficult to photograph, so I have here inserted a vignette which characterizes the whole."
Jeanne Jarvis, Glencoe