When 3 p.m. Feb. 20 • Where First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves • How much $30; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 636-458-4343; chamberchorus.org

If you’re so inclined to extend your celebration of Valentine’s Day, the St. Louis Chamber Chorus offers a way to top it off. The fourth concert of its season, “The Days of Wine and Roses,” features a selection of love songs. Among the works performed are Brahms’ “New Waltzes of Love,” Alice and Edward Elgar’s “From the Bavarian Highlands,” and pieces by Morten Lauridsen and Elaine Hagenberg. By Daniel Durchholz