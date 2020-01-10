25: The Dome at America’s Center

Booms, roars and explosions of mini fireworks marked the opening of the Trans World Dome on Nov. 12, 1995, the day the Rams defeated the Carolina Panthers 28-17. Rams owner Georgia Frontiere pumped up the crowd during a pregame tribute, giving souvenir footballs to the politicians and tourism officials who helped lure the team here, among them former Sen. Thomas Eagleton and County Executive George “Buzz” Westfall.
“Is everybody happy? Wheeeee!” Frontiere shouted to the crowd, which roared in response.
The dome stands 25 years later, but with a different name and devoid of the NFL. TWA was acquired by American Airlines in 2001, and the Rams ungracefully exited St. Louis for Los Angeles in 2016. It was known as the Edward Jones Dome during that time.
The dome has headlined acts such as U2, Metallica, Garth Brooks, Guns N' Roses, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, and the boy band trifecta of One Direction, Backstreet Boys and 'N Sync. On Jan. 27, 1999, it was the site of the biggest indoor gathering in national history, when Pope John Paul II celebrated Mass there for more than 104,000 people. It still hosts a variety of conventions, trade shows, and big truck and motorcycle events.
This year, football fans will again fill the dome with roars and cheers: The XFL team the St. Louis Battlehawks plays its first home game there Feb. 23.
