From left: Josh O'Connor, Elli Tringou, Daisy Waterstone, Milo Parker and Alexis Georgoulis in "The Durrells in Corfu"

"The Durrells in Corfu," available on Amazon Prime, got me through a bug spent in bed over a couple days in January. It’s the story of an intrepid widow who travels to a Greek island with her four children, ages 11 to 21, each with their own unique traits. It’s sweet and funny, generally safe to watch with the kids, and the costumes and scenery are to die for — you'll be transported beyond your walls and cozy pants. After you watch, read along with Gerald Durrell’s "My Family and Other Animals" and its two sequels, available digitally. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

