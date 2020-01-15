“The Dynasty: Roc La Familia,” Jay Z
“The Dynasty: Roc La Familia,” Jay Z

Jay Z went for more soulful productions en route to this album with songs from Kanye West, the Neptunes and Just Blaze, serving as a bit of a blueprint for his next and greatest album, “The Blueprint.” "The Dynasty" includes one of his more ill-fated collaborations with R. Kelly.

Release: Oct. 31, 2000

Singles: “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me),” “Change the Game,” “Guilty Until Proven Innocent” 

The Billboard 200: No. 1

Sales: Over 2 million copies sold

Grammy recognition: Best Rap Performance By a Duo or Group for “Change the Game” (nomination)

