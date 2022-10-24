The Eagles are still flying high with its “Hotel California Tour 2022,” celebrating the band’s mega-classic album “Hotel California.” Celebrating the album are the Eagles’ Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill. The show will feature “Hotel California” played in its entirety accompanied by an orchestra and choir, followed by the band’s greatest hits. “Hotel California” was released in 1976, and is one of the best selling albums of all time. The title song won a Song of the Year.