The Eagles

  • 0
Eagles at Scottrade Center

Joe Walsh performs with the Eagles at Scottrade Center in St. Louis on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour 2022”

When 8 p.m. Nov. 15 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $146-$496 • More info ticketmaster.com

The Eagles are still flying high with its “Hotel California Tour 2022,” celebrating the band’s mega-classic album “Hotel California.” Celebrating the album are the Eagles’ Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill. The show will feature “Hotel California” played in its entirety accompanied by an orchestra and choir, followed by the band’s greatest hits. “Hotel California” was released in 1976, and is one of the best selling albums of all time. The title song won a Song of the Year.

