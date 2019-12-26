3. “The Farewell”
3. "The Farewell"

'The Farewell'

Zhao Shuzhen (left) and Awkwafina in "The Farewell"

Casi Moss/A24 

 In an industry that favors safe bets (and fewer and fewer of them at that), it’s no wonder that a batch of smaller, intensely personal films stood out in 2019. But Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” a sensitive and wry account of the time her family decided to not tell her grandmother that she was dying of cancer, is at the top of the pack. Not only did we get to see Awkwafina in a different light and meet the phenomenal Chinese actress Zhao Shuzhen, but we see ourselves and our own relationship with death and grief in the specificity of a different culture.

