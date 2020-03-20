The final countdown

GH: Praise be — the horses have arrived to signal the end of whatever it was we just watched. As usual, Billy Sr. kicks off the scene with a benign comment about the weather. Christi gives him a Haley update, which of course includes details on the dancing and margaritas.

BO: Billy asks Christi if she kept her clothes on while she danced on the bar. She says she thinks so. Ugh.

How many more episodes in this season? The next time I volunteer to recap a reality show about a beer baron’s family, please slap some sense into me.

GH: I’m bummed that this episode didn’t even have any shots of St. Louis to distract me from the “story.” Fingers crossed for next week.

Oh, four episodes remain. I’ll stock up on margaritas.

