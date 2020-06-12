The first place we hope to devour a burger and fries in a restaurant dining room

Pastry chef Tai Davis of Alchemy carries a cake to the display table for a raffle June 7 at a Bakers for Black Lives bake sale.
St. Louis Style Hyaaah! Dog from Steve's Hot Dogs
The 170-foot-tall Brooks Catsup Bottle Water Tower stands near the site of a former Brooks Catsup factory in Collinsville.
World's Fair Donuts owner Jason Brockman preps boxes Jan. 15, 2020, in front of a mural of the shop's former owner, Peggy Clanton.
BiBim Bop at Sides of Seoul
Coppa pizza at Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Indo chef-owner Nick Bognar finishes a dish at the restaurant's sushi counter during a September 2019 dinner service. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com
Long before the pandemic, Cha Cha Chow was one of three food trucks parked near Euclid and Forest Park avenues in 2011.
Triple chocolate gooey butter cake from Park Avenue Coffee
Customers fill the small lobby Jan. 15, 2020, at World's Fair Donuts on its first day under new ownership.
Bus Loop Burgers
Where 10462 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann • More info 314-395-0344; busloopburgerstogo.com
Curbside pickup and takeout have scratched a few itches during the Indoor Times, but some cravings can’t be replaced — like a freshly cooked skinny burger with a side of great fries scarfed down almost immediately after you’ve set the tray on the restaurant table. The last such burger-and-fries combo I ate was at Bus Loop Burgers a week or so before dining rooms closed, and I’ve been thinking about those juicy, cheese-slicked patties and hot, crisp fries ever since. That burger was on a standard bun; next time, I plan to upgrade to a Big Bacon Cheddar Melt or a “Cowboy” Burger, both served on Texas toast. Bus Loop Burgers is takeout-only as I write this, but I might not be able to wait much longer. I guess I’ll get it to go as far as my car in the parking lot. IF
