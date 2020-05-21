You are the owner of this article.
“The Five Heartbeats” (1991)
"The Five Heartbeats" (1991)

The rise of a black male R&B group that doo-wops to the top before its eventual free-fall takes pages from the Temptations’ playbook.

Stars: Robert Townsend, Leon, Michael Wright, Harry Lennix, Tico Wells, Diahann Carroll, Harold Nicholas

Director: Robert Townsend

Rating: R

Box office: $8 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 39 percent, 95 percent

Award Recognition: An ASCAP Award for most performed songs in a motion picture (“Nights Like This”)

Random: R&B group the Dells served as technical advisors.

