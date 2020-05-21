“The Five Heartbeats” (1991)

The rise of a black male R&B group that doo-wops to the top before its eventual free-fall takes pages from the Temptations’ playbook.
Stars: Robert Townsend, Leon, Michael Wright, Harry Lennix, Tico Wells, Diahann Carroll, Harold Nicholas
Director: Robert Townsend
Rating: R
Box office: $8 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 39 percent, 95 percent
Award Recognition: An ASCAP Award for most performed songs in a motion picture (“Nights Like This”)
Random: R&B group the Dells served as technical advisors.
