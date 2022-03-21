 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Flaming Lips

• The Flaming Lips “American Head American Tour” with Heartless Bastards, 8 p.m. April 4, the Pageant, $45-$50, ticketmaster.com

• The Revivalists “Into the Stars Tour” with the Record Company, 7:30 p.m. April 6, the Factory, $40-$70, ticketmaster.com

• Kaleo “Fight or Flight Tour” with Myron Elkins, 8 p.m. April 6, the Pageant, $39.50-$45, ticketmaster.com

• The Iguanas and Kevin Gordon “Louisiana Swamp Stomp Tour,” 8 p.m. April 6, Off Broadway, $20, ticketweb.com

• The Weight Band featuring members of the Band and the Levon Helm Band, 8 p.m. April 7, Old Rock House, $25-$28, metrotix.com

• Dianne Reeves, Peter Martin, 8 p.m. April 7, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, $15-$50, metrotix.com

• Dangerous Summer, 8 p.m. April 7, Off Broadway, $16, etix.com

• Carlos Mencia, 8 p.m. April 7, 7:30 and 10 p.m. April 8-9, 7 p.m. April 10, Helium Comedy Club, $28-40, heliumcomedy.com

• Dustin Lynch “Party Mode Tour 2022,” 8 p.m. April 8, the Factory, $35-$59, ticketmaster.com

• Chelsea Cutler “When I Close My Eyes North American Tour” with Adam Melchor, Rosie, 8 p.m. April 8, the Pageant, $29.50-$35, ticketmaster.com

