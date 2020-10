St. Louis’ premiere roots music listening room since 1975 is presenting its Outdoor Concert Series in the back parking lot.

Where 2720 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood • What Rum Drum Ramblers (6:30 p.m. Oct. 16, sold out), An Afternoon of Jazz Guitar with Dave Black, Farshid Etniko, and special guest Mark Torlina (1 p.m. Oct. 17), River Bend (3 p.m. Oct. 18) • How much $10 • More info the focalpoint.com

