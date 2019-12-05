By Gray Matters Games ($24.99)
Who • 4-12 players, ages 14 and up
What • Pick your Pack members based on their knowledge of a subject or go Lone Wolf for a chance to double your points. The Pack or Lone Wolf that answers the most correct of the five questions wins the point for that round.
What we thought • In the Game of Wolf, you don’t need to know all of the answers, you just need to recruit someone to your team who does. But is recruiting the person who knows everything always the best strategy? Is letting another player know you are knowledgeable about a subject always a good idea? Not your traditional trivia game, Wolf is a game of knowledge, strategy and sometimes team work, making it more inviting and quicker than a game like Trivial Pursuit. And from categories that range from presidential names to ice cream flavors to Beyoncé songs, there was an opportunity for everyone at our table to be an “expert” at something. It’s a great party game or fun for a family game night. We played with 6 people, with ages ranging from 18 to 50, and everyone enjoyed the quick pace of the game and the questions. (Norma Klingsick)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐⭐