'The Glowy Snowy Day'

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis partners with Kansas City-based StoneLion Puppet Theatre for an outdoor adaptation of Ezra Jack Keats' 1962 Caldecott Medal-winning children's book "The Snowy Day." On a parking lot behind Webster University’s Webster Hall, just a few hundred feet from the Rep's usual performance space, a drive-thru experience will feature 14 scenes and 22 performers manipulating hand-crafted puppets — including a 14-foot-tall dancing snowman. Signs at the entrance will explain how to listen to the narration on your smartphone. “The Snowy Day,” which tells the story of a little boy exploring his neighborhood, broke the color barrier in mainstream children's publishing. By Gabe Hartwig