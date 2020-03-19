I’m always late to the game on buzzy TV shows, but “The Good Place” aired its final episode on NBC in January — so, for me, it’s almost like I’m up on things. The foursome of humans making their way through the afterlife — led by Kristin Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop — navigate ethical dilemmas, flying shrimp, multiple frozen yogurt shops, and both good and bad Janets. Creator Michael Schur (of the equally binge-worthy “Office” and “Parks and Recreation”) infuses the show with sweetness and an occasional twinge of sadness to offset the perfectly landed lines such as: “Every jazz song is like 40 minutes long. It's like, we get it. You can blow on a trumpet. Wrap it up, Elton John.” And it has Ted Danson. What more do you need? Streaming on Netflix. By Colleen Schrappen