

From left: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil and D'Arcy Carden in "The Good Place" 

I’m always late to the game on buzzy TV shows, but “The Good Place” aired its final episode on NBC in January — so, for me, it’s almost like I’m up on things. The foursome of humans making their way through the afterlife — led by Kristin Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop — navigate ethical dilemmas, flying shrimp, multiple frozen yogurt shops, and both good and bad Janets. Creator Michael Schur (of the equally binge-worthy “Office” and “Parks and Recreation”) infuses the show with sweetness and an occasional twinge of sadness to offset the perfectly landed lines such as: “Every jazz song is like 40 minutes long. It's like, we get it. You can blow on a trumpet. Wrap it up, Elton John.” And it has Ted Danson. What more do you need? Streaming on Netflix. By Colleen Schrappen

